Eternals

Marvel Studios’ ETERNALS follows a group of ancient heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again. ETERNALS features an outstanding ensemble cast. Included are Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, an eternally young old soul, and Brian Tyree Henry as intelligent inventor Phastos. Also starring are Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the all-powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as wise spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Chloé Zhao directs the film, and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The screenplay is by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo, from a screen story by Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo.