Emma Stone (LA LA LAND) stars in Disney’s CRUELLA, an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinema’s most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Set during the 1970s punk rock revolution in London, the story follows a clever and creative young grifter named Estella, who is determined to become a successful designer. After Estella befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, the three build a life for themselves on the London streets. Before long, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute fashion legend, played by Emma Thompson (HOWARDS END, SENSE AND SENSIBILITY). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent “Cruella.” CRUELLA is directed by Craig Gillespie (I, TONYA) from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. It was produced by Andrew Gunn (FREAKY FRIDAY), Marc Platt (MARY POPPINS RETURNS) and Kristin Burr (CHRISTOPHER ROBIN), with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close serving as executive producers. Spectacular costume designer Jenny Beavan (MAD MAX: FURY ROAD, A ROOM WITH A VIEW) creates the dazzling and imaginative costumes, which take on a life of their own. WARNING: Some flashing lights scenes in this film may affect photosensitive viewers.