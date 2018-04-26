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Avengers: Infinity War

12

2h 29min

26 April 2018

Action-Adventure, Science Fiction, Superhero

With the powerful Thanos on the verge of raining destruction upon the universe, the Avengers and their Super Hero allies risk everything in the ultimate showdown of all time.

Rated: 12
Runtime: 2h 29min
Release Date: 26 April 2018

  • Directed By

    Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

  • Written By

    Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely

  • Produced By

    Kevin Feige

  • Cast

    Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Zoë Saldana

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