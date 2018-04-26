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Avengers: Infinity War
With the powerful Thanos on the verge of raining destruction upon the universe, the Avengers and their Super Hero allies risk everything in the ultimate showdown of all time.
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Directed ByAnthony Russo, Joe Russo
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Written ByChristopher Markus, Stephen McFeely
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Produced ByKevin Feige
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CastRobert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Zoë Saldana