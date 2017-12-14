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Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Star Wars saga continues in The Last Jedi as the heroes and galactic legends go on an epic adventure unlocking mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.
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Directed ByRian Johnson
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Written ByRian Johnson
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Produced ByKathleen Kennedy, Ram Bergman
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CastMark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels