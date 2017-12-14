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Star Wars: The Last Jedi

12

2h 32min

14 December 2017

Action-Adventure, Science Fiction

The Star Wars saga continues in The Last Jedi as the heroes and galactic legends go on an epic adventure unlocking mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.

Rated: 12
Runtime: 2h 32min
Release Date: 14 December 2017

  • Directed By

    Rian Johnson

  • Written By

    Rian Johnson

  • Produced By

    Kathleen Kennedy, Ram Bergman

  • Cast

    Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels

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