Solo: A Star Wars Story - Meet the Crew
Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.
Solo: A Star Wars Story is now available on DVD, Blu-Ray & Digital Download.
Millennium Falcon
The Millennium Falcon was Lando Calrissian's pride and joy. The sleek Corellian ship had been extensively modified to meet Captain Calrissian's discerning tastes.