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Solo: A Star Wars Story

12

2h 15min

25 May 2018

Action-Adventure, Crime, Science Fiction

Through a series of daring escapades, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca in an epic adventure directed by Ron Howard and written by Jonathan & Lawrence Kasdan.

Rated: 12
Runtime: 2h 15min
Release Date: 25 May 2018

  • Directed By

    Ron Howard

  • Written By

    Jonathan Kasdan, Lawrence Kasdan

  • Produced By

    Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur, Simon Emanuel

  • Cast

    Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, Paul Bettany, Jon Favreau, Erin Kellyman

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