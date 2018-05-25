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Solo: A Star Wars Story
Through a series of daring escapades, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca in an epic adventure directed by Ron Howard and written by Jonathan & Lawrence Kasdan.
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Directed ByRon Howard
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Written ByJonathan Kasdan, Lawrence Kasdan
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Produced ByKathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur, Simon Emanuel
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CastAlden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, Paul Bettany, Jon Favreau, Erin Kellyman