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Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

12

2h 6min

5 May 2022

Action-Adventure, Fantasy, Superhero

In Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS, the Marvel Cinematic Universe unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, must traverse the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious adversary. Also starring Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams, this thrilling, supernatural action-adventure film is directed by Sam Raimi. Produced by Kevin Feige, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Scott Derrickson and Jamie Christopher as executive producers, the screenplay was written by Michael Waldron, based on the Marvel comics by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

Rated: 12
Runtime: 2h 6min
Release Date: 5 May 2022

  • Directed By

    Sam Raimi

  • Cast

    Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez

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