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Black Widow

12

2h 13min

7 July 2021

Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Superhero

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Rated: 12
Runtime: 2h 13min
Release Date: 7 July 2021

  • Directed By

    Cate Shortland

  • Written By

    Eric Pearson

  • Produced By

    Kevin Feige

  • Cast

    Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz

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