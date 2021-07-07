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Black Widow
In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.
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Directed ByCate Shortland
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Written ByEric Pearson
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Produced ByKevin Feige
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CastScarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz