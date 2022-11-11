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Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
In Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.
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Directed ByRyan Coogler
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Produced ByKevin Feige, Nate Moore
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CastLetitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Alex Livanalli, Mabel Cadena
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Awards
- Nominee - Angela Bassett - 2023 Academy Award® for Actress in a Supporting Role
- Nominee - 2023 Academy Award® for Music (Original Song)
- Winner - 2023 Academy Award® for Costume Design
- Nominee - 2023 Academy Award® for Makeup and Hairstyling
- Nominee - 2023 Academy Award® for Visual Effects