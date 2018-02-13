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Black Panther

12

2h 14min

13 February 2018

Action-Adventure, Science Fiction, Superhero

When young King T’Challa is drawn into conflict with an old foe that puts his homeland Wakanda and the entire world at risk, he must release Black Panther’s full power to save them.

Rated: 12
Runtime: 2h 14min
Release Date: 13 February 2018

  • Directed By

    Ryan Coogler

  • Written By

    Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole

  • Produced By

    Kevin Feige

  • Cast

    Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Sterling K. Brown, Florence Kasumba

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