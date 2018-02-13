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Black Panther
When young King T’Challa is drawn into conflict with an old foe that puts his homeland Wakanda and the entire world at risk, he must release Black Panther’s full power to save them.
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Directed ByRyan Coogler
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Written ByRyan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole
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Produced ByKevin Feige
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CastChadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Sterling K. Brown, Florence Kasumba