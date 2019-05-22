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Aladdin (2019)
From Disney comes a thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of the animated classic Aladdin, featuring Will Smith as the larger-than-life Genie, with the charming street rat Aladdin and the courageous, self-determined Princess Jasmine!
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Directed ByGuy Ritchie
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Written ByJohn August, Guy Ritchie
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Produced ByDan Lin, Jonathan Eirich
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CastWill Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban