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Aladdin (2019)

PG

2h 8min

22 May 2019

Adventure, Family, Fantasy, Live Action

From Disney comes a thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of the animated classic Aladdin, featuring Will Smith as the larger-than-life Genie, with the charming street rat Aladdin and the courageous, self-determined Princess Jasmine!

Rated: PG
Runtime: 2h 8min
Release Date: 22 May 2019

  • Directed By

    Guy Ritchie

  • Written By

    John August, Guy Ritchie

  • Produced By

    Dan Lin, Jonathan Eirich

  • Cast

    Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban

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