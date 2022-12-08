Are you looking forward to watching some of the best Christmas movies and series on Disney+ this holiday season? From a classic story to an action-packed sequel, you’re sure to find something special here to get you feeling festive.

As the year draws to close and frosty streets are lined with twinkling lights, we all know that the holiday season is once again upon us. And thanks to the chilly wintry weather, spending a cosy night inside with a movie and a hot cup of cocoa seems more appealing than ever.

At Disney+, you’ll find something for streamers of all ages and tastes to enjoy. If you’re feeling a little nostalgic and want to indulge in heart-warming, wholesome stories, we’ve wrapped up Christmas classics such as Home Alone and The Muppet Christmas Carol. Or, how about letting go of all your worries and singing your heart out with Disney’s Frozen 2? And if that doesn’t tickle your festive fancy, you can catch up with Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) in holiday favourite The Santa Clause - as well as the latest Original series, The Santa Clauses.

To satisfy your Christmas cravings, we’ve gathered together some of the best Christmas movies and series featuring your most beloved characters, available for everyone to watch on Disney+. There’s no better way to get everyone in the festive spirit!

1. Home Alone

This list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Home Alone. Enjoy quintessential scenes of Christmas at the start of this festive favourite, before eight-year-old Kevin McCallister gets accidentally left behind while his family dashes off on holiday. You won’t find any halls decked with tinsel and holly here though – Kevin is left with no choice but to defend his home from two bumbling burglars, involving a bewildering battery of booby traps!

In addition to the 1990 classic, you can also watch the entire Home Alone collection on Disney+. So, snuggle up with your favourite blanket and enjoy a Christmas movie marathon by streaming Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Home Alone 3, and Home Sweet Home Alone.

2. The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special

Ready for a holiday season that’s out of this world? Your favourite band of misfits are back in The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special. Join Rocket, Groot, Drax and Mantis as they head to Earth on their mission to make this Christmas unforgettable for Quill – and find the perfect present. Expect spirited shenanigans galore!

3. Hawkeye

Still have space for another serving of Super Hero?

Hawkeye, a Marvel Studios Original series, begins in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye) has a simple mission: get back to his family in time for Christmas. But with a threat from the past lurking in the shadows, Hawkeye only has a few days (six, to be exact) before Christmas to figure it all out and return home. Consider it your most action-packed, unconventional countdown to Christmas yet!

With all kinds of mind-bending antics having broken loose in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies since, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, this might be the last time any Marvel hero will have a fairly peaceful Christmas…

4. The Santa Clauses

Everyone’s favourite Santa, Tim Allen returns as the cherished festive figure – but this time Scott Calvin’s looking for his replacement! After nearly three decades in the job, his Christmas spirit begins to falter, and family demands become ever greater. But who will step in to take his place, and can they keep the spirit of the season alive?

The Santa Clauses is a new Disney+ Original series that’s perfect for introducing little ones to the holiday classic, while tapping into childhood nostalgia for all of us who grew up with the beloved trilogy – The Santa Clause, Santa Clause 2 and Santa Clause 3.



5. Frozen 2

Continue to discover the story of everyone’s favourite sisters in Disney’s Frozen 2. While there’s no longer the threat of ice and snow covering Arendelle, Elsa must face a new danger in the form of a mysterious voice that’s calling out to her. Why was she born with magical powers? And what truth about the past awaits as she ventures into the unknown, through the enchanted forests, and across the dark seas beyond?

A remarkable journey of self-discovery follows, with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven also along for the ride. And as if the magical story itself wasn’t enough to keep little ones entertained, there are plenty of sing-along opportunities too – because “some things never change” when it comes to this beloved animated cast!

6. Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol

‘Tis the season to be jolly and watch Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol – one of the most cherished stories of all time. A musical comedy version of the Charles Dickens classic, it benefits from the storytelling talents of Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy!

When the cold-hearted, penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine) orders his employee Bob Cratchit to work on 25th December, Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, who teach him some valuable lessons about the true meaning of the holiday.

7. Die Hard

Like many others, you might be wondering – is Die Hard truly a Christmas movie? While some of us might not consider it a festive classic, many others make a habit of watching it every December.

Set in the City of Angels (Los Angeles), it follows New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) whose Christmas visit to California is interrupted by a terrorist invasion of his estranged wife’s office building. With plenty of grit, determination, and a little sprinkling of humour, John must take on the terrorists himself – all while trying to repair his own life and keep his family together.

You might not find twinkling lights and talking elves in this movie, but the heart-warming elements make it a strong contender for one of the best Christmas movies to watch on repeat, year after year. And if you're craving an action-packed movie this holiday season, Die Hard is sure to keep you entertained.

8. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

What do you get when you put Christmas and classic Disney characters together? A timeless yet hilarious Christmas story that you will love no matter your age.

Join Mickey and his gang as they gather together to reminisce on their favourite Christmas memories across three separate stories. Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas opens with Donald Duck: Stuck on Christmas, where a simple wish goes wrong, followed by A Very Goofy Christmas, in which Goofy tries to overcome his son's doubts that Santa Claus is not real. Finally, Mickey & Minnie's Gift of The Magi retells the classic tale of ironic Christmas selflessness – teaching little ones that the thought behind each gift is what counts.

9. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Is it a Christmas movie? Or is it a Halloween movie?

Well, if you’re in the mood to celebrate Christmas but not quite over the spooky season yet, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas might just be the answer. A stop-motion classic, this movie is perfect for those who love their holidays traditions with a twist.

It follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, who is bored of conducting the same old scare-and-scream routine. Yearning for something more, he stumbles upon the glorious Christmas Town and is instantly amazed. Longing to spread the joy of Christmas instead of the spooks of Halloween, he sets out on a merry mission to bring the joyful holiday back to Halloween Town. But with Jack's obsession for Christmas getting the best of him, will Sally, the rag doll, be able to stitch back things together again?

10. Noelle

A Disney+ Original released in 2019, Noelle follows its namesake character, played by Anna Kendrick, and her brother Nick, brought to life by Bill Hader, who are both children of Santa Claus himself. Each was born to play their part in bringing festive holiday cheer to children around the globe, but Noelle wishes to do something more important, like her beloved brother Nick – who is supposed to inherit the Santa role but is failing miserably and can’t even tell naughty from nice!

So, when Nick is about to crumble like a cookie, Noelle suggests that he take a break and get away to clear his head… but he doesn’t return. Now, it’s up to Noelle to find her brother and bring him home in time to save Christmas. Light-hearted and just the right amount of silly, this is the perfect holiday movie to watch with your friends and family while you finish off that extra helping of Christmas pudding.

11. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

In Disney’s 2018 reimagining of the beloved ballet, Clara is left a mysterious gift by her late mother – a magical, one-of-a-kind key. The priceless gift transports her to a strange and mysterious parallel world that’s inhabited by gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice.

Now, Clara must embark on a journey across the four secret realms – The Land of Sweets, The Land of Snowflakes, The Land of Flowers, and The Land of Amusements – discovering along the way that her greatest strength could change the world.

An undeniably uplifting movie to watch this Christmas, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is perfect for popping on while you build your very own gingerbread house.

And there you have it: a countdown of the best Disney+ Christmas movies and series to watch with your family this festive season.

But with even more unmissable series and movies to discover all season long, why not sign up for Disney Plus today and jump right in?

