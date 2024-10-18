Are you looking forward to watching some of the best Halloween movies and series on Disney+?

With spooky season drawing near, it’s time to explore the best Halloween movies and series to watch on Disney+. From spine-chilling series like American Horror Stories, FX’s Grotesquerie and The Walking Dead, to the new psychological horror movie Hold Your Breath, Halloween’s better with Disney+.

American Horror Stories

It’s time to face your fears with FX’s American Horror Stories. From creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, each episode tells a different tale – with its own unique twists and terrifying turns. Expect a spooktacular cast, haunting legends and hair-rising lore!

Genre: horror, thriller, anthology series

Duration: 3 seasons

Release date: 2021-2023

Rating: Some scenes may be unsuitable for viewers under 18

Cast: Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange

The Walking Dead

Dark evenings in = time to catch up on all seasons of the spine-tingling series! Following a group of survivors during a zombie apocalypse, The Walking Dead is a true classic among horror fans, meaning even if you’ve already completed it once, there’s no time like Halloween to kick-start a rewatch.

Genre: drama, thriller, survival

Duration: 11 seasons

Release date: 2010-2021

Rating: Some scenes may be unsuitable for viewers under 18

Starring: Daryl Dixon, Carol Peletier, Maggie Rhee, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam, Andrew Lincoln

Hold Your Breath

Looking for adults-only scares this season? New horror movie Hold Your Breath takes place in 1930s Oklahoma, at a time of unprecedented dust storms. But when one mother, played by Sarah Paulson, starts to fear that her family is being threatened by "the grey man", it becomes harder and harder not to inhale the conspiracy.

Genre: drama, thriller, horror

Duration: 94 minutes

Release date: 2024

Rating: Some scenes may be unsuitable for viewers under 16

Starring: Sarah Paulson, Amiah Miller, Annaleigh Ashford, Alona Robbins, Arron Shiver, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Frances McCain, Courtney Cunningham, Bill Heck, James Healy, Jr.

Grotesquerie

While perhaps a more unusual crime-cracking duo, Detective Lois Tryon and local nun Sister Mary prove an unstoppable force in FX’s new horror-drama series Grotesquerie. Tasked with solving a series of crimes that start to seem personal, the two women are forced to confront their troubling pasts along the way. Watch out for a special guest star from NFL tight end Travis Kelce!

Genre: drama, horror

Duration: 10 episodes

Release date: 2024

Rating: Some scenes may be unsuitable for viewers under 18

Starring: Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Chavez, Raven Goodwin

Agatha All Along

Who’s been messing up everything? Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along is conjuring chaos onto Disney+ this Halloween season, following the spell-bound witch on a quest to regain her powers. Kathryn Hahn returns as the meddling Agatha Harkness, alongside an all-star cast including Patti LuPone, Joe Locke and Aubrey Plaza.

Genre: fantasy

Duration: 9 episodes

Release date: 2024

Rating: Suitable for children aged 14 and older

Starring: Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone

Hocus Pocus

Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, certified Halloween classic Hocus Pocus sees three witches return to modern-day Salem from the 17th century. A night of anarchy follows as the troublesome trio concoct a youth-stealing Life Potion, but watch out – their singing may just put a spell on you, too! Can’t get enough of the troublesome trio? Set 29 years later, Hocus Pocus 2 sees them wreaking havoc on Salem once again.

Genre: comedy, fantasy

Duration: 96 minutes

Release date: 1993

Rating: Suitable for children aged 9 and older

Starring: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, Charles Rocket, Stephanie Faracy, Sean Murray, Kathleen Freeman, Doug Jones

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

(Coming to Disney+ on 30 October 2024)

Everything is once again not what it seems as the Russo family return in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. The brand-new original series sees David Henrie return as Justin, who has chosen to lead a mortal life. However, when his sister Alex, played by Selena Gomez, brings a trainee to see him, the former wizard is forced to dust off his magical skills once again.

Genre: coming of age, comedy, fantasy

Release date: 2024

Rating: Suitable for children aged 9 and older

Starring: Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora, Mimi Gianopulos, David Henrie

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Is it a Halloween movie, or should it strictly be reserved for the holiday season? Whichever side of the debate you fall on, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is a must-watch every year. Inviting you into Halloween Town, the stop-motion movie sees Pumpkin King Jack Skellington try to switch things up – and spread the spirit of Christmas instead!

Genre: fantasy, animation, musical

Duration: 76 minutes

Release date: 1993

Rating: Suitable for children aged 9 and older

Starring: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara, William Hickey

Whether you’re in the mood for a creepy anthology series, a campy retro classic or a hair-raising horror movie, make sure you don’t miss out on the best Halloween movies and series to watch on Disney+.

