Artemis Fowl
Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization--the amazingly advanced world of fairies--and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies’ most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan--so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.
Directed ByKenneth Branagh
Written ByConor McPherson, Hamish McColl
Produced ByKenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund
CastFerdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Colin Farrell, Judi Dench, Nikesh Patel, Adrian Scarborough, Michael Rouse, Racheal Ofori, Simone Kirby, Joe O’Grady, Finian Duff Lennon, Grace Fincham, Toby Eden, Gerard Horan, Emily Brockmann, Jessica Rhodes