Do you know a mini Disney Parks fan with a big dream? We're giving them the chance to win an experience of a lifetime…
In celebration of our iconic Disney character duos, we are giving three pairs of little Disney fans (children aged 4–11 years old, who are either friends or family) and their families, the chance to step into the magic at Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World Resort or onboard Disney Cruise Line!
The first pair we're looking for could win the chance to become Mini Royals of Arendelle, and be amongst the first to explore World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris this spring.
Our next duo could take to the high seas as Mini Disney Cruise Captains, for an extra special sailing on the Disney Dream before it arrives in the UK this summer!
And our final duo could win the chance to become Mini Movie Explorers at Walt Disney World Resort, stepping into the worlds of our movies! Find out more about all of these incredible prizes below!
To enter, upload a 30-60 second video of your Mini Duos introducing themselves and showing us why it’s their dream to win a Disney holiday for them and their families. You are welcome to either upload one video with both of your Mini Duos in, or two videos of each of them separately. Please complete and submit a release form for each child too (see details below).
Winners will be filmed during their prize experiences for promotional purposes and must be available to travel on the following dates: 28th February - 1st March 2026, 13th - 15th March 2026, 2nd - 10th April 2026 and 22nd - 30th May 2026 (travel will take place outside of school hours). Good luck!
Dos and Don'ts
Dos
- To enter, you must complete and submit a release form for each child along with your entry. If you are the parent / guardian of the child(ren) in the video please use Release Form A (PDF, 250 KB). If you are submitting the video on behalf of another parent / guardian, please use Release Form B (PDF, 261 KB) for their child. Please note that entries without valid release forms will not be accepted.
- Submit Release Forms in one of the following file formats: pdf, jpg.
- The Mini Duo must both be aged 4-11 years old at the time of entry.
- You may either upload one video containing the mini duo or two separate videos (in a single submission) with each individual mini.
- Video(s) must be 30-60 seconds long.
- Video file(s) must not be bigger than 250MB.
- Submit video(s) in one of the following formats: mp4, mov.
- Winners must be available to travel on the following dates: 28th February - 1st March 2026, 13th - 15th March 2026, 2nd - 10th April 2026 and 22nd - 30th May 2026 (travel will be arranged outside of school hours).
- Ensure you have read and comply with the Competition Rules (PDF, 353 KB). Note videos may be used for promotional purposes.
Don'ts
- Do not include any personal or private information not specifically required by the T&Cs of the competition.
- Do not include any words or text in the background.
- Do not include any large logos on clothing, or in the background/foreground of the image.
- Do not use music or AI-generated content in your entry.
- Do not include individuals who have not consented to be part of the submission.
Prize Experiences
Mini Royals of Arendelle at Disneyland Paris
Our first Mini Duo will win a trip to Disneyland Paris, where they can each bring up to three guests, and be amongst the first to explore World of Frozen this spring! In addition to some extra special experiences, our winners will enjoy return transport, accommodation and park tickets to both Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park. Please see the Competition Rules (PDF, 353 KB) for full details.
Mini Cruise Captains on Disney Cruise Line
Our second Mini Duo will set sail on the Disney Dream for a 7-night sailing around the Mediterranean before the Disney Dream arrives in the UK this summer! The winning duo can each bring up to three guests and will take part in special activities onboard the Disney Dream, including meeting our iconic captains! They will also enjoy return transport and accommodation throughout their trip. Please see the Competition Rules (PDF, 353 KB) for full details.
Mini Movie Explorers at Walt Disney World Resort
Our third Mini Duo will win the chance to become Mini Movie Explorers at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, stepping into the worlds of our movies! They’ll enjoy exclusive experiences, including early access to the parks, for them and up to three guests each. They will also enjoy return transport, accommodation and tickets to all four of our theme parks: Magic Kingdom Park, Disney's Animal Kingdom, EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios. Please see the Competition Rules (PDF, 353 KB) for full details.