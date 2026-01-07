In celebration of our iconic Disney character duos, we are giving three pairs of little Disney fans (children aged 4–11 years old, who are either friends or family) and their families, the chance to step into the magic at Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World Resort or onboard Disney Cruise Line!



The first pair we're looking for could win the chance to become Mini Royals of Arendelle, and be amongst the first to explore World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris this spring.



Our next duo could take to the high seas as Mini Disney Cruise Captains, for an extra special sailing on the Disney Dream before it arrives in the UK this summer!



And our final duo could win the chance to become Mini Movie Explorers at Walt Disney World Resort, stepping into the worlds of our movies! Find out more about all of these incredible prizes below!



To enter, upload a 30-60 second video of your Mini Duos introducing themselves and showing us why it’s their dream to win a Disney holiday for them and their families. You are welcome to either upload one video with both of your Mini Duos in, or two videos of each of them separately. Please complete and submit a release form for each child too (see details below).



Winners will be filmed during their prize experiences for promotional purposes and must be available to travel on the following dates: 28th February - 1st March 2026, 13th - 15th March 2026, 2nd - 10th April 2026 and 22nd - 30th May 2026 (travel will take place outside of school hours). Good luck!