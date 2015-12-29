Disney Junior Cinema Club

This October

Audiences are invited to bring their little ones to enjoy the magic of Disney on the big screen, with a new fun-filled cinema experience.



At the Disney Junior Cinema Club, preschoolers can sing aloud, stand up and dance, clap and join in with the interactive games.



On the big screen, Mickey Mouse as the animated host leads you and your little ones, through shows, songs and games over the course of 50 minutes.



Episodes include: Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Ariel, Winnie The Pooh Playdates and Bluey. Along with appearances from SuperKitties. So whether it’s their first time in the cinema, or they regularly enjoy the movies, it’s one not to miss, this October.