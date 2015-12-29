Exclusively for Disney+ customers
Celebrate 5 years of Disney+. Enter for a chance to win 2 tickets to a preview performance of Disney's newest stage musical Hercules, opening this June in London's West End.
Get ready for a wise-cracking, column-shaking, underworld-rocking ride of adventure and self-discovery. In tunics. Featuring much-loved songs like Go the Distance, I Won’t Say (I’m in Love), and Zero to Hero!
Prize
2 tickets to a preview performance of Disney's newest stage musical Hercules in London's West End.
Cost of travel is not included in the prize, and it is the responsibility of the winner.
Children under the age of 4 (including babies in arms) will not be admitted into the theatre. All persons aged 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult and may not sit on their own within the auditorium. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket.