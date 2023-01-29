UK's Biggest Disney Fan
In 2023 Disney Parks are crowning the UK’s Biggest Disney Fan, in honour of Disney’s 100th anniversary.
To be in with a chance to win all you have to do is film a 30 to 60 second video and upload it to either your public Instagram page, tagging @DisneyParksUK & use the hashtag #UKsBiggestDisneyFan OR head over to either our DisneyUK, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris or Disney Cruise Line Facebook page and upload your entry in the comments of the competition post.
In the video we want you to show us your love for Disney! Whether you’re a fan of our Parks, films, or just pure Disney magic, we want to hear your story and why you want to compete for the title of UK’s Biggest Disney Fan.
Our 10 shortlisted fans and up to three of their friends or family will win the ultimate Disney Parks holiday, as they travel during the Easter Break to Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and onboard Disney Cruise Line. During their 10 magical days they will compete in 10 challenges throughout our Parks and on-board the Disney WISH, all for the coveted title of UK’s Biggest Disney Fan.
They will also feature in our coverage of the competition back home in the UK, where everyone can watch along as we share highlights and reveal the ultimate winner… UK’s Biggest Disney Fan!
Entries close on 13th February 2023. Only one valid entry per person across all social media platforms. Must be a resident of United Kingdom, 18 or over to enter and be available to travel over the Easter Break; 31st March to 13th April 2023.
Please view the full competition rules.