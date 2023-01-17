UK's Biggest Disney Fan

In 2023 Disney Parks crowned the UK’s Biggest Disney Fan!

After over 1500 entries from our amazing UK fans we selected our 10 finalists who headed out on a once-in-a-lifetime holiday to Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and onboard the Disney WISH during the Easter break. They took part in 10 amazing challenges, all as they competed for the coveted title of UK’s Biggest Disney Fan.

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