A Behind-the-scenes Look at Ralph Breaks the Internet

It seems like only yesterday we were introduced to Litwak's Family Fun Center & Arcade and the characters of Wreck-It Ralph, Disney’s 52nd animated feature film about a video game villain who wants to be a hero.

While on his quest to find The Medal of Heroes, Ralph unexpectedly met Vanellope, a glitched princess with the ambition of racing in the candy-coated kart-racing game Sugar Rush, and the two eventually became friends.

And now Ralph, Vanellope and pals are back in Ralph Breaks the Internet; the highly-anticipated sequel which sees Ralph and Vanellope head online to save the Sugar Rush game. Before the film hits screens, here is a chat with directors Phil Johnston and Rich Moore on the making of the film, creating the internet like a city and bringing the Disney Princesses together.