The Nutcracker and the Four Realms: Explore the Realms

Every Christmas many families will enjoy the legendary story of The Nutcracker, but this year you’ll have the chance to watch a brand-new version and go on a fantastical adventure into a magical world full of majesty, magic and mice.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms stars Mackenzie Foy as Clara, a curious and inventive young girl. With her family facing their first Christmas without their mother, Clara inadvertently goes on a journey in search of a key that could return harmony to an unstable world.

Via a mysterious golden thread Clara enters a parallel world featuring four realms. This article will give you a spoiler-free sneak peek inside them…