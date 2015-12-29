Welcome to the D350 Fan Zone at Disney Store Oxford Street in London and Disney Store Grafton Street in Dublin.

Superheroes and stormtroopers unite! If you’re a fan of galaxies far, far away or epic super hero battles, then the D350 Fan Zone is for you.

Admire the comic book themed walls featuring Marvel characters and iconic visuals from the Star Wars saga as you enter Destination 350, a haven for Marvel and Star Wars fans. Inside you’ll find the best selection of Marvel and Star Wars fashion, collectables, accessories and comics from brands including Hasbro, Funko, Lego, Iron Studios, Diffused and Disney Store.