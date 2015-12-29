The Mandalorian and Grogu Movie Magic Giveaway
To mark the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, we’re giving fans the chance to win truly out‑of‑this‑galaxy prizes inspired by one of the most beloved stories in the Star Wars universe.
Prizes up for grabs include:
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One (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to attend The Mandalorian and Grogu UK Fan Event on Thursday, 7 May 2026, at Cineworld Leicester Square IMAX, London. The prize consists of:
- Two tickets to the fan event
- A travel allowance of up to £100 per person
- One night’s luxury 4★ hotel accommodation in London, based on two adults sharing a double room, including breakfast
- 50x pairs of cinema tickets (Prize includes 2x admit one cinema e-Vouchers. e-Vouchers are valid for no less than 10 months, and are subject to the supplier terms and conditions.)
- 5x Star Wars product bundles worth £150 each
Enter before 9am on Monday 27 April for your chance to win and be part of the excitement leading up to The Mandalorian and Grogu.