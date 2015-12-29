One (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to attend The Mandalorian and Grogu UK Fan Event on Thursday, 7 May 2026, at Cineworld Leicester Square IMAX, London. The prize consists of

:

- Two tickets to the fan event

- A travel allowance of up to £100 per person

- One night’s luxury 4★ hotel accommodation in London, based on two adults sharing a double room, including breakfast