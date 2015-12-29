Disney Reef Indoor Play space at Great Ormond Street Hospital - Privacy FAQs

For the purposes of the data protection laws, The Walt Disney Company Ltd will be the controller of the personal data processed as part of the Disney Reef Indoor Play space at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

This notice supplements the information provided in our Global Privacy Policy, where you can find more information about how to exercise data subject rights or how to contact us.

What are our cameras capturing?

Our cameras detect motion, energy and volume. We may record during a few seconds of background images such as passersby to calibrate and fine tune the camera. We position our cameras to be pointed on a downwards angle to capture a limited area.

What personal data do we process?

We may capture passerby images as described above. We do not match or combine those images with any other data. We do not process any special category data, such as biometrics or health information.

What do we do with the personal data?

Where background images are collected, they may be used for testing and/or fine-tuning purposes, which is a way to improve the experience. It will not be repurposed for any other use.

We do not share any personal data with any third parties.

We do not store any personal data.







