A few tabulated examples:
The formatted result. | The raw text
strong man. | strong man.
Strong Man | Strong Man
----------------------------------
Italicized text here. | ''Italicized text here.''
Strong emphasized | '''Strong emphasized'''
Strong italic text:-) | '''Strong ''italic text'':-) '''
- Bullet pointed. | * Bullet pointed.
1. Numbered list.| Numbered list.
ISBN 020171499X | isbn 020171499X
ISBN 020171499X | ISBN 020171499X
leading space. | leading space.
two quotes -- Italic 2 plus
three quotes -- BOLD 3 equals
Italic Bold 5
‘Trying four quotes’
‘’Trying many quotes’’
WikiWikiWeb WikiWikiWeb WikiWikiWeb
monospace preformatted stuff begins with a space
Hello
Hello Again
Horizontal line with front space:
---------
Horizontal lines without front space:
- An unnumbered list begins with an asterisk.
- A list member
- Nested list members without tabs.
- You can now nest beyond four deep...
- ...although it becomes hard...
- ...to read and edit.
1. A numbered list, which starts with a tab and any digit, is automatically numbered.
2. It is also called an ordered list.
- The various kinds of lists can be nested by using extra tabs.
1. Also this way:
1. Nested
2. Nested too
3. Yet one more
4. And another one
5. This is not another one
2. But this one is
- Also the other way round:
1. Item 1
2. Item 2
3. 3 metI
- And like this.
- Nested item.
- Even more nested item.
- Even more nested item.
- I've flown the coop!
term
definition -- formed with Tab-Stuff-Colon-Tab
another term
and its buddy definition
This is a block quote. It looks like <TAB><SPACE>:<TAB>text. This is because it really is a term: definition block with the term being a <SPACE>.
<TAB><SPACE>:<TAB>text also seems to be the best format for poems (copy-and-paste from GreatPoemsList):
William Shakespeare, The Tempest act IV scene 1.
Edit (but don't change, please) this page to see the formatting stuff.
'single quote' "double quote" 3 single quotes
If you indent your paragraph, it will be monospaced and won't line-wrap. This is a very common mistake, but trying to rectify it by inserting new lines into the paragraph doesn't work.
Example:
Our [many] revels now are ended. These our actors,
As I foretold you, were all spirits and
Are melted into air, into thin air:
And, like the baseless fabric of this vision,
The cloud-capp'd towers, the gorgeous palaces,
The solemn temples, the great globe itself,
Yea, all which it inherit, shall dissolve
And, like this insubstantial pageant faded,
Leave not a rack behind. We are such stuff
As dreams are made on, and our little life
Is rounded with a sleep.
Monospaced text is also handy for showing tables (since HtmlTables are not supported). However, be wary of TabMunging.
Person Pickles picked
------ --------------
Mary 0.35 peck
Peter 1.00 peck