A few tabulated examples:

The formatted result. | The raw text

strong man. | strong man.

Strong Man | Strong Man

Italicized text here. | ''Italicized text here.''

Strong emphasized | '''Strong emphasized'''

Strong italic text:-) | '''Strong ''italic text'':-) '''

Bullet pointed. | * Bullet pointed.

1. Numbered list.| Numbered list.

ISBN 020171499X | isbn 020171499X

ISBN 020171499X | ISBN 020171499X

leading space. | leading space.

two quotes -- Italic 2 plus

three quotes -- BOLD 3 equals

Italic Bold 5

‘Trying four quotes’

‘’Trying many quotes’’

WikiWikiWeb



monospace preformatted stuff begins with a space

Hello

Hello Again

Horizontal line with front space:

---------

Horizontal lines without front space:

An unnumbered list begins with an asterisk.

A list member

Nested list members without tabs.



You can now nest beyond four deep...





...although it becomes hard...







...to read and edit.

1. A numbered list, which starts with a tab and any digit, is automatically numbered.

2. It is also called an ordered list.

The various kinds of lists can be nested by using extra tabs.

1. Also this way:

1. Nested

2. Nested too

3. Yet one more

4. And another one

5. This is not another one

2. But this one is

Also the other way round:

1. Item 1

2. Item 2

3. 3 metI

And like this.

Nested item.



Even more nested item.





Even more nested item.





I've flown the coop!

term

definition -- formed with Tab-Stuff-Colon-Tab

another term

and its buddy definition

This is a block quote. It looks like <TAB><SPACE>:<TAB>text. This is because it really is a term: definition block with the term being a <SPACE>.

<TAB><SPACE>:<TAB>text also seems to be the best format for poems (copy-and-paste from GreatPoemsList):

William Shakespeare, The Tempest act IV scene 1.

Edit (but don't change, please) this page to see the formatting stuff.

'single quote' "double quote" 3 single quotes

If you indent your paragraph, it will be monospaced and won't line-wrap. This is a very common mistake, but trying to rectify it by inserting new lines into the paragraph doesn't work.

Example:

Our [many] revels now are ended. These our actors,

As I foretold you, were all spirits and

Are melted into air, into thin air:

And, like the baseless fabric of this vision,

The cloud-capp'd towers, the gorgeous palaces,

The solemn temples, the great globe itself,

Yea, all which it inherit, shall dissolve

And, like this insubstantial pageant faded,

Leave not a rack behind. We are such stuff

As dreams are made on, and our little life

Is rounded with a sleep.

Monospaced text is also handy for showing tables (since HtmlTables are not supported). However, be wary of TabMunging.

Person Pickles picked

------ --------------

Mary 0.35 peck

Peter 1.00 peck