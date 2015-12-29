A few tabulated examples:

The formatted result. | The raw text

strong man. | strong man.

Strong Man | Strong Man

----------------------------------

Italicized text here. | ''Italicized text here.''

Strong emphasized | '''Strong emphasized'''

Strong italic text:-) | '''Strong ''italic text'':-) '''

  • Bullet pointed. | * Bullet pointed.

1. Numbered list.| Numbered list.

ISBN 020171499X | isbn 020171499X

ISBN 020171499X | ISBN 020171499X

leading space. | leading space.

two quotes -- Italic 2 plus

three quotes -- BOLD 3 equals

Italic Bold 5

‘Trying four quotes

‘’Trying many quotes’’

WikiWikiWeb WikiWikiWeb WikiWikiWeb

monospace preformatted stuff begins with a space

Hello

Hello Again

Horizontal line with front space:

---------

Horizontal lines without front space:

  • An unnumbered list begins with an asterisk.
  • A list member
    • Nested list members without tabs.
      • You can now nest beyond four deep...
        • ...although it becomes hard...
          • ...to read and edit.

1. A numbered list, which starts with a tab and any digit, is automatically numbered.

2. It is also called an ordered list.

  • The various kinds of lists can be nested by using extra tabs.

1. Also this way:

1. Nested

2. Nested too

3. Yet one more

4. And another one

5. This is not another one

2. But this one is

  • Also the other way round:

1. Item 1

2. Item 2

3. 3 metI

  • And like this.
    • Nested item.
      • Even more nested item.
        • Even more nested item.
      • I've flown the coop!

term

definition -- formed with Tab-Stuff-Colon-Tab

another term

and its buddy definition

This is a block quote. It looks like <TAB><SPACE>:<TAB>text. This is because it really is a term: definition block with the term being a <SPACE>.

<TAB><SPACE>:<TAB>text also seems to be the best format for poems (copy-and-paste from GreatPoemsList):

William Shakespeare, The Tempest act IV scene 1.

Edit (but don't change, please) this page to see the formatting stuff.

'single quote' "double quote" 3 single quotes

If you indent your paragraph, it will be monospaced and won't line-wrap. This is a very common mistake, but trying to rectify it by inserting new lines into the paragraph doesn't work.

Example:

Our [many] revels now are ended. These our actors,

As I foretold you, were all spirits and

Are melted into air, into thin air:

And, like the baseless fabric of this vision,

The cloud-capp'd towers, the gorgeous palaces,

The solemn temples, the great globe itself,

Yea, all which it inherit, shall dissolve

And, like this insubstantial pageant faded,

Leave not a rack behind. We are such stuff

As dreams are made on, and our little life

Is rounded with a sleep.

Monospaced text is also handy for showing tables (since HtmlTables are not supported). However, be wary of TabMunging.

Person Pickles picked

------ --------------

Mary 0.35 peck

Peter 1.00 peck

