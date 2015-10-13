1st

King Of Coke: Living The High Life

Titanic: Case Closed

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales

The Orville S1 (Star)

Red Tails(Star)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show(Star)

4th

The Walking Dead S11 (Star)


5th

Only Murders in the Building S1 (Star)

6th

Among the Stars S1

Black Widow

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life S1

Disney Junior Vampirina S3

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. S1

Fauci

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir S4

The Proud Family S2

Turner & Hooch S1

What If...? S1

American Dad S17 (Star)

American Horror Stories (Aka: Scared) S1 (Star)

Bless the Harts S2 (Star)

That One Word - Feyenoord S1 (Star)

The Great North S1 (Star)

Hip Hop Uncovered S1 (Star)

Last Man Standing S9 (Star)

Mixed-Ish S1 (Star)

What We Do in the Shadows S1-2 (Star)

Y: The Last Man S1 (Star)


8th

Disney Junior Mickey's Tale of Two Witches

Disney Just Roll With It: You Decide Live! (TV Special)

Logan

Mission Pluto

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Naked Molerat: Nature's Weirdest Superhero

The Phantom Cat

Under Wraps (2021)

Hidden Figures (Star)

The Omen (1976) (Star)

13th

Just Beyond S1

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug Cat Noir S4

Deep State S1-2 (Star)

Family Guy S19 (Star)

Reservation Dogs S1 (Star)


15th

Clan of the Meerkats

Generation Youtube

Return of the Clouded Leopards

The Hurricane (Star)

Scary Movie 4 (Star)

What Lies Beneath (Star)

20th

Disney Insider S1

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures S1

Disney Magic Bake-Off S1

Engineering Connections S1-2

Marvel Studios Assembled S1

WW2 Hell Under the Sea S1-3

American Horror Story: Double Feature S10 (Star)

Blackish S6 (Star)

White Collar S1-6 (Star)


22nd

Hubble's Cosmic Journey

Strangest Bird Alive

The Hills Have Eyes (Star)

The Hills Have Eyes 2 (Star)

The Other Side of the Door (Star)

27th

Disney Owl House (Interstitials)

The Great American Manhunt S1

Invasion Earth S1

Marvel Studios Assembled S1

Savage Kingdom S1-3

Apocalypse: War of the Worlds S1 (Star)

Mr Inbetween S1-3 (Star)

The Nest (2020) (Mini Series) (Star)

The Night House (Star)

Soul of a Nation (Star)

Tyrant S1-3 (Star)


29th

Comet of the Century

Ultimate Tutankhamun

Wild Little Cats

World's Biggest Festival: Kumbh Mela

Books of Blood (Star)

Ready or Not (Star)

