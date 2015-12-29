Disney100: The Landmarks
To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Disney has revealed a list of 30 locations across Europe, Middle East and Africa that have inspired its films and parks.
From Big Ben in London, to the colourful province of Cinque Terre in Italy, the list of landmarks covers 13 countries and showcases the locations that have inspired some of Disney’s most famous stories.
As part of the celebrations, Disney has also recreated famous scenes from its 100-year history with exclusive photography.
Disney100 once-in-a-lifetime photoshoot competition
One lucky winner can be in for the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime photoshoot with photographer, Linda Blacker, who will transform them into one of their favourite Disney characters. By simply recreating their favourite Disney scene or moment in the most creative way possible and uploading the photo with the hashtag #Disney100TheLandmarks to Instagram, or enter through Disney UK’s Facebook page, they could win the chance to have a personalised Disney shoot for themselves.
