Disney Create 100 - Supporting Make-A-Wish



For 100 years, Disney stories have inspired creators, influenced pop-culture and connected generations across the world.

To mark its 100th anniversary, Disney invited world-renowned creative visionaries across fashion, film, music and art, to make special contributions inspired by their personal connection to Disney's stories and characters. Each could also nominate an emerging talent representing the future of creativity to be part of the program.

Raising awareness and providing funds for Make-A-Wish®, this initiative will launch with a US $1,000,000 donation by Disney to support the charity’s ongoing efforts to grant life-changing wishes for children living with critical illnesses around the world, delivering joy when it’s needed most.

Contributions from this unique group of creators are planned to be auctioned to benefit Make-A-Wish®. Terms & Conditions apply.

Here are just some of the items that have been created. Look out for further announcements.