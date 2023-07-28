Disney Create 100 - Supporting Make-A-Wish 

For 100 years, Disney stories have inspired creators, influenced pop-culture and connected generations across the world.

To mark its 100th anniversary, Disney invited world-renowned creative visionaries across fashion, film, music and art, to make special contributions inspired by their personal connection to Disney's stories and characters. Each could also nominate an emerging talent representing the future of creativity to be part of the program.

Raising awareness and providing funds for Make-A-Wish®, this initiative will launch with a US $1,000,000 donation by Disney to support the charity’s ongoing efforts to grant life-changing wishes for children living with critical illnesses around the world, delivering joy when it’s needed most. 

Contributions from this unique group of creators are planned to be auctioned to benefit Make-A-Wish®. Terms & Conditions apply.

Here are just some of the items that have been created. Look out for further announcements.

  • Structural Sorcerer - a Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Sculpture

    Donated by Virgil Abloh Securities’ design firm, ALASKA ALASKA

    Structural Sorcerer - a Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Sculpture is an homage to Virgil Abloh’s legacy. Donated in 2023, the sculpture is a reinterpretation of Virgil Abloh’s iconic grid furniture series and nods to his 2018 Mickey Mouse illustration.

  • For Art’s Sake - Archival Inkjet Print of a Collage of Mickey Mouse

    Donated by Vik Muniz

    A part of his celebrated 2023 series Gibi, For Art’s Sake is a comic book collage by Vik Muniz that draws inspiration from Disney comics and features ubiquitous Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

  • THE DOCTOR, a sculpture of Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog by Favour Jonathan

    Donated by Favour Jonathan

    Created in 2023 by Favour Jonathan, The Doctor is an abstract home décor sculpture inspired by the character Dr. Facilier, from the classic Disney animated film, The Princess and The Frog.

  • Custom Princess Tiana Letterman Jacket by Coline Creuzot

    Donated by Coline Creuzot

    This custom baseball-style letterman jacket features Princess Tiana from the 2009 Disney classic The Princess and The Frog. (This product is a one-of-a-kind adult collectible item that is being sold “As Is”. It is not apparel.)

  • Replica of the bespoke Solid Crystal Slipper created by Swarovski for the 2015 live-action movie Cinderella by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Donated by Swarovski

    Crafted by Swarovski, this is a replica of the crystal slipper made for the 2015 live-action movie, Cinderella. The slipper features a Crystal Blue Aurora Borealis colour and 6-inch heel.

