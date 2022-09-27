Disney Wonder of Friendship, the Experience

For a century, Disney has shown us that nothing is impossible with friends by your side. To mark 100 years of dynamic duos, unlikely pals and inseparable friends, Disney are opening the doors to a stunning multi-sensory pop-up experience.

Enter a world of beautiful and enchanting installations with your friends. Venture through immersive spaces celebrating iconic Disney characters, stories and friendships. Take on adventures in the Alice in Wonderland Garden of Mystery. Find your balance on the shores of the Lilo & Stitch Ohana Bay. Say hello to a life with no worries in The Lion King Orchestral Oasis. Come light up the world together in the Mickey and Friends Wonderverse.

This experience will leave you wonderstruck with one-off photos, incredible memories and a bespoke Disney memento that celebrates your friendships.

This event is recommended for 18+. Under 18’s are welcome to attend accompanied by an adult in daytime slots. More details will follow once ticket sales launch in 2023.